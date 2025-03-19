India Strengthens Counter-Terrorism Cooperation at ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting

India reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism at the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) – Plus Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter-Terrorism, held here today.

Delivering the keynote address, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised the significance of a multi-faceted approach integrating robust domestic mechanisms, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and strong regional cooperation.

Advertisement

Singh underscored the evolving nature of terrorism, highlighting that threats are increasingly transnational and exacerbated by the use of advanced technology, cyber tools, and unmanned systems by terror groups. He noted that the Indo-Pacific region, given its geopolitical and economic prominence, remains highly vulnerable to transnational terrorism and violent extremism. “This calls for a comprehensive, adaptive, and deeply collaborative response,” he stressed.

Advertisement

India has taken over the chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus EWG on Counter-Terrorism from Russia and Myanmar, with Malaysia serving as co-chair for the three-year cycle. The Defence Secretary reiterated India’s commitment to ensuring that this tenure delivers practical and impactful results. “By leveraging our collective expertise, enhancing capacity-building, and fostering deeper trust and cooperation, we can significantly strengthen regional security and counter-terrorism preparedness,” he stated.

The defence secretary elaborated on India’s objectives during its chairmanship, emphasising the importance of strengthening regional cooperation and improving interoperability among the armed forces of ASEAN and its dialogue partners. Key focus areas include countering the misuse of emerging technologies, such as AI-driven propaganda, encrypted communications, and drone technologies, by terrorist groups. Efforts will also be directed toward strengthening cyber resilience against online radicalisation and recruitment tactics.

The meeting saw participation from all 10 ASEAN member states—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand—along with eight dialogue partners: Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, China, the United States, and Russia. Additionally, Timor-Leste and representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat were present.