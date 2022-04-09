India to start exporting bananas, baby corn to Canada

Negotiations between the national plant protection organisations of India and Canada on market access for Indian banana and baby corn have resulted in Canadian market access for these commodities.

In a meeting held between Manoj Ahuja, Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Cameron MacKay, Canadian High Commissioner this week, Canada informed that the export of fresh baby corn from India to Canada may begin from this month.

Further, based on the technical information provided for fresh bananas by India, Canada has approved bananas for entry into Canada with immediate effect.

“This decision of the Government of Canada would immensely benefit the Indian farmers growing these crops and would also enhance India’s export earnings,” an official release today said.