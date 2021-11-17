India slams Pak at UNSC for harbouring, supporting terrorists

Slamming Pakistan for its policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists, India has made it clear to the neighbouring country that it would continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorism.

Responding to certain comments made by a Pakistani representative against India at an open debate at the UN Security Council on peace and security, Indian diplomat Kajal Bhat charged Pakistan with seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of the country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, were turned upside down.

She observed that it was not the first time that Pakistan has misused platforms provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against India.

”Member states are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council,” the Indian diplomat said.

She made it clear that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. ”This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” she added.

India, Bhat said, desired normal neighbourly relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and was committed to addressing outstanding issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration.

However, any meaningful dialogue could be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus was on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere, she added.