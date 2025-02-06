India signs major defence contracts for Area Denial Munition and Enhanced rockets for PINAKA MLRS

The Ministry of Defence has signed crucial contracts with Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL) to procure Area Denial Munition (ADM) Type-1 (DPICM) and High Explosive Pre-Fragmented (HEPF) Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, respectively, for the PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), at a total cost of Rs 10,147 crore.Additionally, a contract for upgrades to the SHAKTI Software has been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). These agreements were formalised in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on February 6, 2025.

The ADM Type-1 for the PINAKA MLRS features a specialised warhead designed to deploy sub-munitions over a large area, effectively targeting mechanised forces, vehicles, and personnel, thus denying the enemy specific zones. On the other hand, the HEPF Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets are an advanced version of the current HEPF rockets and offer increased range and precision, enabling deep strikes into enemy territory with enhanced lethality.

Advertisement

The procurement of these advanced munitions will significantly modernise India’s Artillery Rocket Regiments, providing them with the capability to deliver long-range, precise strikes, reinforcing the firepower of the Indian Army. This marks a pivotal step forward in the ongoing process of modernising India’s defence infrastructure.

Advertisement

Beyond strengthening national defence, these projects hold immense potential for employment generation, particularly within India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The local manufacturing of key components for these munitions and systems will contribute to both direct and indirect job creation, in line with the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision.