India Shuts Baglihar dam spillways amid IWT suspension following Pahalgam terror attack

After the Central government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in response to the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, authorities on Sunday closed the sluice spillways of the Baglihar hydroelectric project dam in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, affecting the flow of Chenab waters to Pakistan.

Sources said that following two days of dam gate openings for desilting purposes, the gates were closed on Sunday. It may take at least three days for the reservoir to refill to the desired level.

With the IWT now suspended, authorities have reportedly advanced the annual desilting process to the summer months instead of waiting for the monsoon season. Desilting of other key hydroelectric projects is also expected to take place during the summer, sources added.

The 900 MW Baglihar project is a run-of-the-river hydroelectric facility on the Chenab River. Since construction began in 1999, Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns, alleging that the dam’s design violates the 1960 IWT.

Under the IWT, India is permitted to construct run-of-the-river projects with limited reservoir capacity and minimal control over water flow, sufficient for feasible power generation. The Baglihar dam allows India to regulate water release and closure timings.

Shutting the dam gates during the summer is seen as part of a broader diplomatic strategy against Pakistan following the 22 April terror attack.

A similar move is being planned at the Kishanganga dam on the Jhelum River in Kashmir Valley, whose waters flow into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Due to last week’s heavy rains that caused a significant rise in the Chenab’s water levels, the Baglihar dam gates were opened to prevent structural damage.

Other major hydroelectric projects on the Chenab include the Salal project in Reasi district and the Dul Hasti project in Kishtwar. Additionally, several other power projects are currently under construction on the river.