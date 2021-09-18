India sets world record of administering over 2.50 crore vaccine doses in a day

India on Friday set a new world record of administering the highest number of vaccines against Covid-19 in one day. The country achieved the milestones of administering over 2.50 crore vaccine doses under the “Vaccine Sewa” campaign to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the data, India’s total number of vaccination on the day climbed to 2,50,10,390 by midnight, making a world record on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.

The numbers went up steadily through the day with the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossing 79.25 crores at 10 pm, according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

Karnataka administered the highest number of over 26.9 lakh doses, followed by Bihar with more than 26.6 lakh doses, Uttar Pradesh with over 24.8 lakh doses, Madhya Pradesh with over 23.7 lakh doses, and Gujarat with over 20.4 lakh doses.

Reacting to it, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens and said in a tweet, “Congratulation India. India has created history on the birthday of PM Modi. Administration of over 2.50 crores of vaccines in a single day has added a new golden chapter in the history of India and the world”. “Today was the day for health workers,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and said, “Every Indian would be proud of today’s record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare, and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat Covid-19”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the Covid vaccination program, on completion of 100 percent first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

The daily Covid-19 vaccination in the country was over 1 crore on September 6, August 31, and August 27.

(With inputs from IANS)