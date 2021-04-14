India has reported 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,38,73,825 so far, the health ministry data stated on Monday.

With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation in terms of infections after the US.

As many as 1,027 deaths were reported taking the total Covid related deaths in the country to 1,72,085 so far.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 13,65,704

A total of 82,339 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,23,36,036.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 14,00,122 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 25,92,07,108 samples have been tested.

A total of 40,04,521 people were vaccinated also in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 10,85,33,085.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases