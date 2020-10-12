A Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) was signed in the presence of Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for E&IT, Education and Communications between Dr Hemant Darbari, Director General, C-DAC and Director of National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) Host Institutes for establishing in India Supercomputing Infrastructure with Assembly and Manufacturing of Critical Components at IISC Bangalore, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, IIT Mandi, IIT Gandhinagar, NIT Trichy, NABI Mohali and NSM Nodal Centres for training in HPC and AI at IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Goa and IIT Palakkad.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, Smt. Jyoti Arora, Special Secretary & FA, MeitY, Dr Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, senior officials from DST, MeitY, C-DAC and Host Institutes were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Dhotre said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, National Supercomputing Mission was set up to provide necessary computational power to the Academia, Industry, Scientific and Research Community, MSME and the Start-ups to solve India specific grand challenges and complex real-life problems in Science and Engineering.”

He added that C-DAC has already established Supercomputing Ecosystem at IIT BHU, IIT Kharagpur, IISER Pune and JNCASR Bangalore. And now accelerating the pace of research and innovation using computer science techniques with manufacturing in India Critical Supercomputing components like the Server Board, Interconnect, Rack power controllers and Hydraulic controllers, Direct Liquid Cooled Datacenter, HPC Software Stack is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr Hemant Darbari, Director General, C-DAC mentioned that “National premier academic and research institutes like the IISc, IITs, NIT, NABI are par excellence and is renowned globally for its technical expertise. We are proud to partner with them in our endeavour to enhance India’s capability, empower scientists and researchers with state-of-the-art Supercomputing facilities, attain global competitiveness and ensure self-reliance in the strategic area of Supercomputing Technology leading towards the Exascale Computing. Our Mission is to Establish Dependable and Secure Exa-Scale Eco-system with innovative designs, disruptive technologies and Expert Human resource. Our goal is to develop our own indigenous Hardware encompassing Exascale Chip Design, Design and Manufacture of Exascale Server Boards, Exascale Interconnects and Storage including Silicon-Photonics at C-DAC in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat to achieve complete Self Reliance.”