Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India on Tuesday sent humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through the United Nations Works & Relief Agency (UNRWA).

‘

‘The first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items has departed today,” Ministry of external Affairs spokesperson Randhir jaiswal said in a social media post on X. The consignment includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits for the people affected by the ongoing war in West Asia.

Ever since the hostilities erupted in Wet Asia in October last year, India has from time reiterated its firm and enduring commitment to resolving the Palestine issue through peaceful means, supporting a negotiated “two-state solution” that aims for the formation of a “sovereign, independent, and viable” Palestinian state living in harmony with Israel.

