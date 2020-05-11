In the biggest single-day jump, India on Monday recorded 4,213 cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 67,152 in the country.

As many as 97 deaths were reported in the same period taking the toll to 2,206.

Of the total Coronavirus cases, 44,029 are active cases and as many as 20,917 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

With 22,171 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Gujarat (8,194) and Tamil Nadu (7,204).

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, at least 832, which is followed by Gujarat (493) and Madhya Pradesh (215).

At least 6,923 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious Coronavirus and 73 patients have died.

States which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (3,814), Madhya Pradesh(3,614) and Uttar Pradesh (3,467).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases, are Andhra Pradesh (19,80), West Bengal (1,939), Punjab (1,823) and Telangana (1,196).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (696), Haryana (703), Jammu and Kashmir (861), Karnataka (848), Kerala (512), Odisha (377), Tripura (150) and Chandigarh (169).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All individuals have been cured in these states/UTs and no casualty reported from here so far.

The recovery rate stood at 31.14 per cent this morning, a significant improvement over 26.59 per cent registered last Sunday.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that no COVID-19 cases were reported in 10 states and Union Territories in the 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent while asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

“It is also heartening to note that in 10 states and Union Territories, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry,” the minister said.

With the lockdown set to end on May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers this afternoon to discuss the shutdown.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a step towards easing the nationwide lockdown, the Railways plans to gradually restart limited passenger trains from May 12. The booking for reservation in these Indian Railways special trains will start at 4 pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website.

Passenger services, suspended since the lockdown began March 25, will start with 15 “special” trains (total of 30 journeys) departing from Delhi and connecting cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that nearly 75 per cent of the patients in the national capital have no or mild symptoms as he once again reminded that the city “has to learn to live with Coronavirus”.

Meanwhile, under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ — the biggest repatriation plan in world history — India has evacuated thousands of its citizens from various nations. The mission enters its fifth day today. A total 7 special flights will be operated today – London to Delhi to Bengaluru; San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad; Dhaka to Mumbai; Dubai to Kochi; Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad; Kaula Lampur to Chennai and Bahrain to Kozhikode.