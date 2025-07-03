India says successor to 14th Dalai Lama can only be chosen by established conventions

India on Thursday dismissed China’s asseration that any successor to the 14th Dalai Lama will need Beijing’s approval, stating that the decision regarding his successor lies solely with the Dalai Lama and the established conventions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju , who is representing the Indian government at the event to celebrate Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday in Dharamshala, said the Dalai Lama holds a deeply significant position not only for Tibetans but also for millions of his followers around the world, and the decision regarding his successor lies solely with the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Rijiju, who is himself a practicising Buddhist, stressed that the Dalai Lama is the “most important and defining institution” of the Buddhist community worldwide and his Incarnation will be decided by the established convention.

Rijiju’s remarks come after China’s objection to the Dalai Lama’s official announcement that the 600-year-old institution of a spritual head of the Buddhist community will continue and that the successor to the 14th Dalai Lama will be chosen by the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, had clearly stated that Beijing had no authority to interfere in the decision.

“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Dalai Lama had said in an official statement.

Reacting to the announcement, China said the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must be approved by the Chinese government.

“The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.