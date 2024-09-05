India, Saudi Arabia discuss avenues to strengthen defence cooperation

India and Saudi Arabia conducted the sixth edition of Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during which both the countries discussed new avenues to further strengthen the long standing and multi-faceted defence cooperation.

Detailed deliberations were held to expand the scope of engagement and cooperation in areas such as military, training, defence industry, R&D etc, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations founded on the centuries old economic and socio-cultural ties. The MoU on Defence Cooperation provides a framework for defence collaboration between the two countries. Joint Defence Cooperation Committee is an institutional mechanism under the MoU to promote the objectives of defence cooperation.

The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, included officials from the Ministry of Defence. The meeting was co-chaired by Major General Salman Bin Awadh Al-Harbi from the Saudi Arabia delegation.