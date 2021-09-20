India to resume Vaccine Maitri, to export jabs from October

India is likely to resume vaccine export under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ in the fourth quarter starting from October, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Monday.

He said that vaccine export will resume to fulfill the commitment towards COVAX in line with the motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

The decision to restart the vaccine export has come in view of the United States’ request, ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Washington starting Tuesday.

Mandaviya said that the surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfill the commitment towards the world for the collective fight against Covid-19. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

He added that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of PM Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking Research and production of Covid vaccines in line with the global developments.

India’s vaccination drive, he said, has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed. More than 4 times we have crossed one crore mark since the drive commenced on January 16, Mandaviya said.

On vaccine production in coming months, the health minister said that more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crore doses in the coming quarter.

India had stopped vaccine exports in April following second Covid second wave.

The Union Health Minister held a meeting with six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals for better coordination among them so that the government could provide best healthcare facilities to the public across the nation.

Mandaviya also visited the vaccination centre at AIIMS and held a review meeting with other AIIMS hospitals.

The minister also discussed the modern infrastructure works going on in different wings of these 6 hospitals across the nation.

BJP national president J P Nadda also visited the vaccination centre at AIIMS along with the Union Health Minister on Monday morning.