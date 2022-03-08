India to resume regular international flights from 27 March

The government today announced its decision to resume international flight operations from 27 March.

“After having recognised the increased (Covid) vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of the summer schedule 2022,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

“The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on 26.03.2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only,” it added.

The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10 February and as amended from time to time, the ministry said.

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India with effect from 23 March 2020.