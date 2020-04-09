India on Thursday for the first time reported the death of a doctor who had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week in Madhya Pradesh.

The 62-year-old doctor, who was a general physician, breathed his last at a private hospital today morning, Indore’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Dr Praveen Jadia said.

However, he was not treating Coronavirus-infected patients.

“It appears that he had come in contact with a coronavirus patient during treatment. We are trying to trace the source of infection,” Jadia said.

The doctor’s name appeared in the list of 40 new COVID-19 patients registered at Government MGM College on Wednesday night.

With this, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh has risen to 22 and in the state to 30.

The doctor was apparently known to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan took to Twitter to condole the doctor’s demise. “He sacrificed his life fighting the war against COVID-19 and protecting the priceless lives of others. A great man like you will never be forgotten,” Chouhan tweeted.

So far, 213 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore. There are 404 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has ordered to seal hotspots of coronavirus outbreak — Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain — to check spread of infection from and to these towns.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 5,734, including 5,095 active cases, 473 cured and 166 deaths, as per Heath Ministry data at 8 am on April 9.