India reports 9,520 new Covid cases and 41 deaths in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, India reported 9,520 fresh Covid cases and 41 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday

The overall nationwide death toll now stands at 5,27,597. With fresh cases, India’s active caseload stands at 87,311, accounting for 0.20 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62% with 12,875 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,37,83,788.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent. While the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 2.80 per cent, the daily positivity rate shoots to 2.50per cent, as per the data.

Besides, the health ministry stated that the last 24 hours saw a total of 3,81,205 COVID-19 tests being conducted taking the cumulative tests to over 88.47 crores.

Under the National vaccination drive, 211.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 211.39 crores, achieved via 2,81,63,153 sessions Over 4.02 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.