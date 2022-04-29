India reports 3,377 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate at 0.71 pc

The rise in the daily COVID-19 tally continued as 3377 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the count was 74 more than on Thursday.

India registered as many as 3,303 COVID-19 cases yesterday. The active cases in the country increased to 17,801 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry data mentioned that as many as 2,496 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,25,30,622.

The recovery rate currently is 98.74 per cent. However, the death toll climbed to 5,23,753 with 60 fresh fatalities.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 per cent with 4,73,635 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 0.63 per cent.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 22,80,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered during this period. With this, the total number of vaccine jabs administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far went up to 1,88,65,46,894.