India today dismissed the US threat that it could face American sanctions if it were to go ahead with the purchase of the S-400 air defence system from Russia.

“We pursue an independent foreign policy… this also applies to our defence acquisitions and supplies which are guided by national security interest,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

He also noted that India and the US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership.

At the same, India also has a special and privileged partnership with Russia.

The spokesperson’s remarks came in response to outgoing US envoy Kenneth Juster’s statement on Tuesday that the Indian government might have to make hard decisions regarding its decision to purchase the air defence system from Russia.