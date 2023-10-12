India reiterates its position on Palestine

India reiterated that it has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel.

“Our policy in this regard has been long standing and consistent,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing, on Thursday.

This came in the wake of reports that India has deviated from its position on Palestine in the wake of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and “unequivocally” condemned terrorism that hit the Jewish state on Saturday. “People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour,” Modi also wrote on X.