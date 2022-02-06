India registers remarkable recovery from Covid-19, positivity rate comes down to 7.4 %

With 1,07474 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, India’s positivity rate has shown a remarkable improvement to 7.4 % which is an indication that the Covid-19 cases are on the decline.

The death figure, however, reflects a poor picture as 865 people died of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours leading the total Covid-19 related deaths to 5,02,008. The total vaccination coverage has also exceeded to almost 170 crore while more than 45 lakh people were vaccinated during the past 24 hours alone, said a senior officer of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry here on Sunday.

India’s active case load has also come down to 12.25 lakhs only with the current recovery rate of 95.91 % on Sunday, the Ministry said. So far more than 4.04 crore people have been recovered from the disease, the Ministry said.

The decline in Covid-19 cases started in the last week of January after attaining a peak of about 3.5 lakh cases, so is the Covid positivity rate, which came down from 19 % in the last week of January to less than 10 % on Saturday, the data released by the Ministry said.

Government said it has been emphasizing on vaccination all over the country and more than 11.83 Cr balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.