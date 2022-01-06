India registers 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

On Thursday, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and as many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876. said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per the Ministry, the daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.

However, in the last 24 hours, 19,206 patients recovered from the disease during this period with total recoveries now at 3,43,41,009.

The recovery rate currently is 97.81 per cent.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases at 0.81 per cent, said the health ministry.

The ministry further informed that 68.53 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far with the administration of 148.67 crore vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.