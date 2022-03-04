India registers 6396 Covid cases; 201 fatalities in the last 24 hours

India recorded 6,396 fresh Covid-19 cases and 201 fatalities due to the infection in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said today.

The active caseload came down to 69,897 while the daily positivity rate stood at 0.69 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, while the death toll is now at 5,14,589, the total number of recoveries reported is 4,23,67,070.

India recorded less than one lakh daily Covid infections for the 26th consecutive day. Also, as per the ministry, 13,450 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries has increased to 4,23,67,070.

Some 178.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Besides, 77.09 crore total tests have been conducted so far. A total of 9,23,351 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide Covid vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.

More than 15.49 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, the ministry added.