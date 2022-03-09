India registers 4575 Covid 19 cases; 145 fatalities in the last 24 hours

Showing a marginal rise, India on Wednesday registered 4,575 new Covid-19 cases while 145 succumbed to the virus, said the Union health ministry today.

While the active Covid cases have reduced to 46,962, which constitute 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the recovery of 7,416 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,13,566.

According to the data issued by the union health ministry, “A total of 8,97,904 tests were conducted across the country.”

India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent, and India has so far conducted over 77.52 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, as per the Union health ministry, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.62 per cent while the daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.51 per cent.

A total of 179.33 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to the eligible beneficiaries under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive., while over 18.69 lakhs Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry stated that more than 15.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories.