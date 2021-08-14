India registers 38,667 new Covid-19 cases, 478 deaths

India on Saturday showed a marginal dip in daily Covid-19 caseload as it recorded 38,667 fresh infections in the last 24 hours while the recovery rate from the SARS-CoV2 virus stood at 97.45 per cent. A total of 478 deaths in the same duration pushed the toll to 4,30,732.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 48 consecutive days, as per the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The active caseload registered a growth of 2,446 on Saturday and the total caseload climbed to 3,87,673. The active caseloads constitute 1.21 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released.

A total 35,743 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centers in past one day, taking the total number of cured to 3,13,38,088 till date in India. The Weekly Positivity Rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.05 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has continued to remain below 3 per cent for 19 continuous days and currently stands at 1.73 per cent.

India’s Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 53 crore. A total of 63,80,937 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours span of time, pushing the total vaccination so far to 53,61,89,903.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 22,29,798 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48.94 crore (49,17,00,577) tests so far.