India registers 3116 fresh Covid cases; 47 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, India reported 3,116 new infections and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the daily positivity rate in the country is currently at 0.41 percent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.50 percent.

According to the data shared by the union government, a total of 5,559 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,37,072 since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 38,069 and active cases stand at 0.09 percent.

While the recovery rate remains at 98.71 percent, the death toll in the country rises to 5,15,850, according to the data shared by the ministry.

As many as 77.85 cr total tests conducted have been conducted so far, and 7,61,737 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours

Besides, 180.13 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive with 20.31,275 people being administered with vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Ministry.