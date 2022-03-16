India registers 2876 Covid cases, 98 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing a marginal rise, India has logged 2,876 fresh Covid infections and 98 deaths in last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the Ministry, 3884 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,50,055 so far.

Besides, the country’s active caseload has declined to 32,811 today, showing a downward trend and constitute 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Also, the daily positivity rate now stands at 0.38 percent taking the weekly positivity rate at 0.44 percent, as per the data shared by the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths have now increased to 5,16,072. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

As far as tests are conducted, a total of 7,52, 818 tests were conducted across the country and in total India has conducted over 78.05 crore cumulative tests.

Also, 180.60 crore people have been administered with vaccination through 2,11,93,183 sessions.

According to the health ministry, more than 17.25 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.