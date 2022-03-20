India registers 1761 Covid cases, 127 deaths in the last 24 hours

Showing a sharp decline, India registered 1,761 fresh Covid infections and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With this, the country’s active caseload has declined to 26,240, constituting 0.06 percent of the country’s total positive cases. Also, the total number of fatalities due to the infections has reached 5,16,479.

As per the data shared by the ministry, a total of 3,196 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 4,24,65,122. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.

Besides, 4,31,973 tests have been conducted across the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to78.26 crore.

Now, the daily and weekly positivity rate in the country currently continues at 0.41 percent.

As part of the National vaccination drive, the ministry stated that India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.21 crores and has been achieved through 2,13,75,059 sessions.

“Over 17 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group,” added the Ministry.

Apart from these, more than 17.04 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.