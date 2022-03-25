India registers 1685 fresh Covid cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours

India has logged 1685 fresh COVID-19 cases and 83 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

With this, the active caseload in the country now stands at 21,530 with a dip of 0.05 percent. The active cases dipped by 897 since yesterday.

According to the data, 2499 people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,78,087 so far taking the recovery rate to 98.75 percent.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent, the weekly positivity rate now stands at 0.33 per cent, stated the health ministry.

As far as the number of tests are concerned, a total of 6,91,425 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests 78.56 crore so far.

Under the National Vaccination drive, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far have exceeded 182.55 crore through 2,16,22613 sessions.

According to the ministry, over 90 lakh adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of the drive for 12 to 14 age group.

Meanwhile, more than 184.12 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the government’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.