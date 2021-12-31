India registers 16,764 COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,270

In a sudden spike, India on Friday reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases and 220 deaths in the last 24 days, while the total number of Omicron cases have gone up to 1270 which is a surge for the third consecutive day.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases has pushed the country’s tally to 34,838,804 and the number of deaths to 4,81,080.

According to the Union health ministry, while Maharashtra has reported 450 Omicron cases, Delhi has reported 320 cases.

The health ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 91,361 constituting 0.26 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 7,585 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363.

However, the health ministry also informed that the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.36 percent.

“The weekly positivity rate in the country is 0.89 percent which remains lesser than 1 percent for the last 47 days. The daily positivity rate is 1.34 percent which remains lesser than 2 percent for the last 88 days,” stated the data issued by the health ministry.

The country has conducted as many as 67.78 crore COVID-19 tests so far and India has administered around 144.54 crore vaccines so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.