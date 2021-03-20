India has scaled a significant peak in its battle against COVID 19 pandemic. The total vaccination coverage has surpassed 4 crores.

4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 77,06,839 HCWs (1st dose), 48,04,285 HCWs (2nd dose), 79,57,606 FLWs (1st dose) and 24,17,077 FLWs (2nd Dose), 32,23,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,59,53,973 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-63 of the vaccination drive (19th March 2021), 27,23,575 vaccine doses were given.

Of the total, 24,15,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,989 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,07,775 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

As on 18th March, 2021, the total number of vaccine doses administered all over the country were 39.34 million. This posiitons India at the second place (after the US) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered by any country.

Eight States, as outlined, account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far.

80% of the 27.23 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours are from 10 states.

On the status of COVID19, five States of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have reported a surge in the COVID daily new cases.

Six states cumulatively account for 83.7% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

40,953 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 25,681. It is followed by Punjab with 2,470 while Kerala reported 1,984 new cases.

A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

Kerala is showing a consistently declining trend.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 2,88,394 today, comprising 2.50% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 17,112 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India’s total active caseload.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,07,332 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.12%. 23,653 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 81.38%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths and Kerala reported17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Fifteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N & D&N, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.