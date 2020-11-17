After over 4 months, India recorded less than 30,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The second-worst hit nation has recoded 29,164 new Covid cases and with this, the total cases stand at 88,74,291.

This is the first time since July 15 that the caseload has dropped the 30,000 mark.

Since mid-September, the daily Covid toll had shot up more than 90,000 cases.

Currently there are 4,53,401 active Covid-19 cases which comprise 5.11 per cent of the total caseload. India has also seen more daily new recoveries than cases for 45 successive days now.

In the last 24 hours, 40,791 patients have recovered taking the country’s total recoveries to 82,90,370 with a recovery rate of 93.42 per cent.

The country has recorded 449 deaths, in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,30,519 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.47 per cent.

Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 2,535 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 17,49,777 cases and 46,034 fatalities.

Delhi has reported 3,797 taking the state’s tally to 4,89,202 and 7,713 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 8,44,382 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 12,65,42,907.