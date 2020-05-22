India recorded its biggest single-day jump in numbers of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 6,088 new infections, Health Ministry data showed on Friday morning, with 148 deaths reported in the same period. The total number of cases is now at 1.18 lakhs and total deaths at 3,583.

There are 66,330 active COVID-19 cases in the country. 48,533 people have been treated and discharged so far. The recovery rate, percentage of people to have recovered, stood at 40.97 per cent.

India has the 11th highest cases across the world. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 41,642 active cases.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 10 am Friday.

Globally, 5,102,424 people have been infected with the virus, while 3,32,524 have died due to the pandemic. The United States has recorded almost 95,000 deaths so far.

China on the other hand, has decided to not set an annual GDP target this year after the coronavirus affected the world’s second-largest economy and ravaged global growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday, reports The Guardian. This will be the first time that China has not set target since the government began publishing such goals in 1990.