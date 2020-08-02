Nore than 51,000 recoveries were registered in India in the last 24 hours. With 51,225 patients cured and discharged, India’s total recoveries from COVID-19 have touched 11,45,629.

With the highest-ever single-day increase in recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has seen a high of 65.44%. This means that more and more COVID-19 patients are getting cured and discharged.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10 June, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573 which has increased to 5,77,899 as on Sunday. The active cases are the actual caseload for India and currently, the active cases (5,67,730) account for 32.43% of the total cases and all are under medical supervision either in hospitals and in-home isolation.

The successful and coordinated implementation of the effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care framework have resulted in a consistent trend of rising Recovery Rate and progressively reducing Case Fatality Rate.

India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.13% as compared to the global average.

