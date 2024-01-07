India records 756 new Covid cases, five deaths

A total of 756 people have tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The overall caseload of the country rose to 4,50,18,134 with the detection of the new cases. These included the JN.1 Covid variant cases.

According to the data, of the new cases, 297 cases were reported from Karnataka, 154 from Maharashtra and Kerala 106. Ten cases were reported from the national capital.

As per the data, the death toll rose to 5,33,392 as five more succumbed to the disease. Maharashtra and Kerala reported two deaths each and Jammu and Kashmir one.

On a positive note, 889 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total tally to 4,44,80,693. The recovery rate is 98.81 per cent.

Active Covid cases in the country stand at 4,049.