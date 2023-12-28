India records 702 Covid cases, 6 deaths

As many as 702 Covid cases were recorded in the country during the past 24 hours, as per the data issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The total caseload rose to 4,50,10,891 with the addition of the new cases.

According to data from the Health Ministry, Kerala reported the highest with 385 cases, followed by Karnataka 103 and Maharashtra 87.

Nine cases were reported from the national capital.

The death toll rose to 5,33,346 as six more people succumbed to the disease. Two deaths were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal.

On a positive note, 692 people recuperated from the disease during the last 24 hours. The recovery tally stood at 4,44,73,448.

As per the data, the active cases stand at 4,097.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness last week in view of the surge in cases.