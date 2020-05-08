India on Friday recorded 3,390 new Coronavirus cases and 104 fatalities in 24 hours, according to latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this the Coronavirus cases have reached 56,342 including 1,886 deaths. Of the total number, 37,916 are active cases while 16,539 patients have been cured,

Data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs reveals that 78 per cent, which is 2,631 out of the total 3,390 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours were registered from four states – Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

53 per cent new cases were from two states with 1,796 patients from Maharashtra and Gujarat. 36 per cent of new COVID-19 cases were from Maharashtra alone with 1,216 patients and 70 per cent of new deaths reported, with 72 deaths, were from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 448 new cases — its biggest single-day spike — and one death in a 24-hour period, taking total cases to 5,980 and deaths to 66.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, reporting 17,974 cases and 694 deaths. Mumbai is the worst-hit metro with 11,219 cases and 437 deaths. Gujarat, the second worst-hit state has 7,012 cases and 425 deaths. Delhi follows in the third position.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad was completely locked down from midnight and Surat will be similarly shut from Saturday. Only milk and medicine shops will be allowed to open.

Around 500 security forces personnel stationed in Delhi and operating on the frontlines of the war against the novel Coronavirus have been infected. The Border Security Force (BSF) has recorded the highest number with 195 soldiers testing positive. Two BSF soldiers died Thursday. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported 159.