India records 11,271 new Covid cases, 285 patients dies

India recorded 11,271 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours with active cases reaching 1,35,918–lowest in 522 days, which is just 0.39% of the country’s total Positive Cases, claimed the Union Health Ministry data released here on Sunday.

On the recovery front, India is doing excellent with the recovery of more than 3.28 crore patients since the beginning of the pandemic. During the past 24 hours 11,376 patients recovered while 285 people died of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%, the Ministry stated while releasing the Covid-19 update.

Similarly, the testing capacity has been enhanced across the country and 12.55 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday with the total test conducted increased to 62.37 crores.

“Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.01% remains less than 2% for the last 51 days and the Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.90%,” the Ministry said. “The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 41 days and below 3% for 76 consecutive days now,” it stated.

As part of a nationwide vaccination drive, India has provided more than 124.20 crore vaccine doses free of cost to states and Union Territories. Out of which 18.74 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccines are still lying with the state governments, the Ministry said.

On Saturday, more than 57,43,840 vaccine doses were administered in the country. With this the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination has exceeded 112.01 Cr through 1,14,65,001 sessions, the Ministry said.