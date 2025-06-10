India ready to strike anywhere in Pakistan if provoked by terror attacks: Jaishankar

Nearly three weeks after the end of a confrontation between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted that the root causes of the brief conflict remain unchanged and that India stands ready to strike anywhere in Pakistan if provoked by terrorist attacks.

“It [Pakistan] is a country very steeped in its use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. That is the whole issue,” he said in an interview with POLITICO during a visit to Brussels. Advertisement



Mr Jaishankar did not deny the destruction of Indian Air Force planes, but said the appropriate authorities would communicate on the matter when ready. Asked if the conditions that led to the outbreak of the war last month were still in place, he said: "If you call the commitment to terrorism a source of tension, absolutely it is."

He argued that India’s fighter planes and missiles had inflicted far more extensive damage on the Pakistani Air Force than vice versa, forcing Pakistan to sue for peace.

“As far as I’m concerned, how effective the Rafale was or frankly, how effective other systems were — to me, the proof of the pudding is the destroyed and disabled airfields on the Pakistani side,” he said.

“The fighting stopped on the 10th for one reason and one reason only, which was that on the 10th morning, we hit these eight Pakistani airfields, the main eight Pakistani airfields, and disabled them.”

“And don’t take my word for it, these images are available on Google. You can look at those runways and those hangars which have taken the hit,” he added.

Mr Jaishankar, who was in Brussels for high-level trade talks with the European Union, further asserted that Pakistan was training “thousands” of terrorists in the open and “unleashing” them on its southern neighbour.

“We are not going to live with it. So our message to them is that if you continue to do the kind of barbaric acts that they did in April, then there is going to be retribution. That retribution will be against the terrorist organisations and the terrorist leadership.”

“And we don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan,” he added.