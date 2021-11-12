India ran the most effective and extensive campaign against Covid-19: President Ram Nath Kovind at the 51st Conference of Governors and Lt. Governors

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that India ran the “most effective and extensive” campaign against Covid-19 in the world, developing vaccines and producing them on a large scale.

Addressing the 51st Conference of Governors and Lt. Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said “we have faced the pandemic better than many developed nations.”

India had administered over 108 crore vaccines to its citizens, while “we are also helping other countries,” he said. India’s Vaccine Maitri programme was being appreciated all over the world, the President said.

Apart from the Governors and Lt. Governors of Union Territories, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Conference.

Lauding the efforts of the Governors in the handling of the pandemic, Kovind said the role of a Governor was of a “friend, philosopher and guide.”

The Governors must ensure participation of people in national programmes. “In a democracy, we should have continued connectivity with people,” he said. As Chancellors of universities, the Governors have a role in the development youth of the country, he said.

Best practices followed by States is one of the items on the agenda of the Conference, the President said. States can learn from each other in the handling of the vaccination programme. This is the fourth Governors Conference presided over by President Kovind.

The President said the States have an important role in the achievement of the Climate Change goals committed by India at the recent COP26 at Glasgow, Scotland.

Health, education, sustainable development, environment were among the issues discussed at the Governors conference. There was discussion on how the Centre and States can coordinate in the eradication of TB.