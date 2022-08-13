All India Radio to relive India’s journey since Independence

India’s largest public service broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) has been the proverbial story-teller for more than a billion citizens across the country over the past 75 years since independence. This year the AIR is celebrating 75 years of freedom with a unique initiative under the title, “Azad Bharat Ki Baat-Akashvani Ke Saath.”

Memories and Magical Moments with @AkashvaniAIR since Independence All India Radio to broadcast every day from 15th August in its Prime time News Bulletins Azad Bharat Ki Baat- Akashvani ke Saath: Reliving the journey of India over the past 75 years https://t.co/VgUlEtL3xR — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 13, 2022

The 90 second series, starting from August 15, will be broadcasted on 100.1 FM GOLD channel, prime time news bulletins and across all of its platforms including social media.

Through this initiative, the journey of India since Independence, through the story telling of AIR will be showcased. It will be looking back at the historic journey from the birth of a nation to Modern India with snippets from its repertoire. It includes the voices of legends like Mahatma Gandhi, Homi Jahangir Bhabha, Sir CV Raman, Dr Kurien Varghese, Dr MS Swaminathan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Melvin de Mello, Jasdev Singh to name a few.

All India Radio celebrates 75 years of #freedom Azad Bharat Ki Baat- Akashvani Ke Saath Special program from Monday 15th August Journey of India since Independence in various walks of life https://t.co/HoNM739VlE#AzaadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/1LieiEsrIr — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) August 13, 2022

Every day one special story will be broadcast and uploaded on AIR Social media handles.

Ever since its inception on June, 8, 1936, the AIR has witnessed the history of the country including the first Independence Day, way back in 1947.