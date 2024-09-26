India poised to become World’s 3rd largest economy in PM Modi’s 3rd term in Office: JP Nadda

India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world and in the next five years under the Modi-led central Government ,is poised to become the World’s third largest economy, BJP National President JP Nadda, while speaking at the membership drive meeting in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, said.

Listing India’s economic strides, he said while India was importing 92 per cent of our mobile phones a decade back there is complete reversal now as 97 per cent of mobile manufacturing is being done in India. Dwelling on the country’s progress in the manufacturing sector, he said country is now the third largest exporter of toys in the world; besides India has now the third largest market in automobiles as well.

To boost up the country’s economy further, the Centre has allocated over Rs 10 lakh crores to provide a facelift to infrastructure. Highlighting the Government’s flagship health initiative, Nadda, who is also the union health minister, said India has earned the distinction of providing the largest health insurance coverage in the World as Ayushman Bharat now covers 55 crore people. Besides, six crore elderly people will now be part of the scheme shortly.

Advertisement

The Modi-led Government in the Centre is adhering to the avowed principles of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayash’ with the resolve for the last-man and last-mile delivery, he said, adding that his party is a democratic, ideology-based, cadre base with a mass following. BJP stands as the only party where an ordinary member can become the Prime Minister of India, he said.

“We are an ideologically driven party, united in our march towards PM Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ rooted in the principle of ‘Antyodaya’ and last-mile delivery”, he concluded. He also assailed the Congress terming the grand old party as “spokesperson of urban naxals”, saying that the grand old party is encouraging disruptive forces in the country.