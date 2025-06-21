India paves the way for global well-being through yoga: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said yoga is a timeless gift of Indian wisdom that has become a global symbol of well-being.

Addressing yoga practitioners and trainers at Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Hall on Gorakhnath Temple premises before joining them for yoga practice on the occasion of 11th International Yoga Day, he added that by promoting yoga as a tool for public welfare, India has offered the world a path to holistic health.

The Chief Minister remarked that on the 11th International Yoga Day, nearly 190 countries are proudly embracing India’s yoga tradition. “Yoga is a wonderful practice from India’s sage tradition that keeps both the body and the mind healthy,” he stated further.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of the state on International Yoga Day, emphasizing India’s age-old reverence for yoga. Quoting the ancient saying “Sharir madhyam khalu dharma sadhanam” — the body is indeed the means to fulfill Dharma — he said that all four pursuits of human life, Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha, are rooted in physical well-being. A healthy body, he noted, is essential not only for material success and personal fulfillment but also for spiritual advancement.

He explained that yoga plays a vital role in keeping the body healthy so that one can pursue these goals. India has always used yoga as a way to support public welfare, and through this, it has also guided the world toward universal well-being.

“Today we see many different aspects of yoga. India’s rich tradition has introduced the world to higher states of awareness through yoga. From personality development to revealing the mysteries of the universe, this vast knowledge of yoga is preserved in our Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Smritis, and other sacred texts,” the CM added.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving and globalising India’s ancient yoga tradition. “At a time when other countries were attempting to patent yoga postures, PM Modi took the historic step of securing global recognition for yoga through the United Nations. As a result of his efforts, International Yoga Day has been celebrated worldwide every year since June 21, 2015, with participation from 190 countries today”, he stated.

“International Yoga Day is a way to honor our sage tradition and help future generations stay connected to this rich heritage,” he added. He also highlighted yoga’s healing power, quoting the Sanskrit verse, “Na tasya rogo na jara na mrityuh praptasya yogagrimayam shareeram,” which means a body refined through yoga becomes free from illness, aging, and even death.

CM Yogi expressed that it was his good fortune to participate in the International Yoga Day event on the sacred land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath. He added that he hoped the enthusiasm for yoga would lead to public welfare, social well-being, and the progress of the nation by ensuring healthy bodies and minds.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi also watched and listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion. Afterwards, he practiced various yoga asanas, pranayama, and meditation along with other yoga practitioners and trainees present at the hall. Yoga is an important and essential part of CM Yogi Adityanath’s daily routine.

Uttar Pradesh’s Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Vipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, along with many officials, yoga practitioners, trainees, and local people also joined the yoga practice session. In addition to the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, collective yoga sessions were also organized in other halls and various areas of the temple premises.