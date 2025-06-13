India, Pak on same page on voting IAEA’s resolution criticizing Iran’s nuclear program

India and Pakistan were on the same page on the issue of voting on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Board of Governors’ resolution strongly criticizing Iran’s nuclear program and declaring it in breach of its 1974 Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh Friday pointed out quoting voting results that took place on Thursday.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors Thursday adopted a resolution declaring that Iran was not complying with its commitment to international nuclear safeguards

As per the voting pattern, the resolution, backed by the US and Europe, received 19 votes in favour, while Russia, China, and Burkina Faso voted against it.

The IAEA resolution adopted in Vienna, strongly criticized Iran’s nuclear program, declaring it in breach of its 1974 Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

This action follows growing concerns about Iran’s cooperation with IAEA inspectors and its recent announcement of plans to expand uranium enrichment.

The resolution’s adoption has significant geopolitical implications, particularly given the timing amid US-Iran nuclear talks. The IAEA’s criticism of Iran’s nuclear program centers around concerns about Tehran’s cooperation with inspectors and its plans to expand uranium enrichment.

India’s decision to abstain from the vote reflects its non-aligned stance, similar to its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. By abstaining, India recognizes Iran’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy programs while calling upon Tehran to adhere to its non-proliferation commitments.

Pakistan’s abstention from the vote is being seen by some critics as a cautious approach, considering its own nuclear program and diplomatic relations.

The IAEA’s resolution may lead to increased tensions between Iran and the international community, potentially impacting nuclear diplomacy efforts. The voting results highlight the complexities of global governance and the diverse perspectives on nuclear non-proliferation.

The resolution’s adoption has sparked reactions from various countries. Russia and China, both members of the UN Security Council, voted against the resolution, indicating their disagreement with the EU and the US. These countries have significant interests in Iran, with Russia constructing a $1 billion nuclear power plant in Bushehr.

The IAEA’s resolution may have geopolitical implications, particularly given the timing amid US-Iran nuclear talks. The international community continues to navigate complex issues surrounding nuclear non-proliferation and cooperation.