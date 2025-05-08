India, Pak NSAs in touch after Indian strikes on terror camps in Pak, PoJK: Report

Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart, Lt General Asim Malik, have reportedly established contact after India carried out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Pakistani media reports, the Pakistani NSA, who is also the Director General of the ISI, has spoken to Doval in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

“Yes, the Pakistani and Indian National Security Advisers are in touch,” Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was quoted as saying by a Pakistani English daily.

Earlier on Wednesday, NSA Doval reportedly conveyed to his counterparts in several countries that India would “retaliate resolutely” if Pakistan escalated tensions.

Doval briefed his global counterparts about the actions taken by India in response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, emphasising that the Indian response was non-escalatory and measured.

In a press briefing following “Operation Sindoor,” India stated that it did not target any military facilities and that its strikes were aimed at terror camps operating from Pakistani soil.

The Indian strikes primarily targeted camps of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, reportedly killing around 100 terrorists. At least 10 members of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s family, including four of his close associates, were also killed in the strike.