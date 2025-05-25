India overtakes Japan to become World’s 4th largest economy: IMF Data

India has overtaken Japan to become the world’s 4th largest economy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

“India overtakes Japan, becomes world’s 4th largest economy. A rapid stride, a giant leap…towards #ViksitBharat. Thanks PM Modi for making this happen,” he said in a post on X.

Earlier on Saturday, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam had informed reporters that as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, the Indian economy is now only behind the US, China, and Germany.

“We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak,” Subrahmanyam told reporters after the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog.

He further asserted that the country would overtake Germany to become the third-largest economy in the next 2.5-3 years.

“It is only the US, China, and Germany that are larger than India, and if we stick to what is being planned and what is being thought through, in 2.5-3 years, we will be the third largest economy,” said Subrahmanyam.

According to the IMF data, India’s GDP is 4.19 trillion, going past Japan’s 4.17 trillion. Only the US (30.51 trillion), China (19.24 trillion), and Germany (4.74 trillion) are ahead of India.