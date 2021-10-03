India opens ‘Tribal Corner’ in Canada to showcase GI-Tagged Indian Tribal Art

India opens its ‘Tribal Corner Display’ in Canada to showcase exquisite GI-tagged tribal art and craft products from India.

It was inaugurated at the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada. The Atmanirbhar Corner, promoted by TRIFED was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Ajay Bisaria.

The corner displays a sampling of tribal handicraft and products and offers a list and literature on the products as well as information about commercial purchase and distribution of such products in Canada, said a senior officer of the Tribal Ministry.

The initiative behind opening ‘Tribal Corners’ was to connect tribal arts and artisans from India with International Market. The Tribal Ministry has been opening ‘Tribal Corners’ in all its High Commissions and Embassies as part of a global initiative to promote products that tribal groups across India have been creating for centuries.

The corners being opened in collaboration with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) would continue to display a range of tribal handicraft of India, the Ministry said.