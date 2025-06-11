India, Norway discuss ocean governance and blue economy at UN Ocean Conference

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Ms. Marianne Sivertsen Ness, Norway’s Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy. The discussion centred around a range of issues concerning sustainable fisheries, marine resource management, sustainable fisheries, and the broader framework for the blue economy.

Later, during the delegation-level talks led by the two Ministers, India and Norway reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration on sustainable ocean governance and fisheries. The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), currently underway in Nice, France.

The two Ministers exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in ocean governance and reflected on the long-standing partnership between India and Norway in the fisheries sector. The discussion also covered shared priorities such as sustainable use of marine resources, improved data sharing mechanisms, and joint efforts to tackle challenges like overfishing and marine pollution.

Both sides acknowledged the significance of international cooperation in achieving the goals of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030), with an emphasis on knowledge exchange, capacity building, and technology sharing.

The Ministers also explored opportunities to build on existing India-Norway collaborations, particularly in areas aligned with the development of a sustainable and inclusive blue economy.

The UNOC3, taking place from June 9 to 13, has brought together global leaders, scientists, policymakers, and industry representatives to discuss collective action towards ocean health, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

India’s participation, led by Jitendra Singh, reflects the country’s commitment to playing an active role in shaping the global ocean agenda, while also safeguarding the interests of coastal communities and promoting sustainable ocean-based livelihoods.

The discussions in Nice come at a time when countries worldwide are scaling up efforts to balance economic growth with marine conservation. The India-Norway dialogue is seen as a step forward in reinforcing multilateral cooperation to ensure the long-term sustainability of ocean resources.