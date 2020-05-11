Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of National Technology Day stressed the need for India to become self-reliant and ‘net exporter of technology’.

He addressed the scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the occasion of National Technology Day (NTD) in here today through video conference.

“In the last five years, we have set new targets and worked hard to formulate the right policy framework to achieve them. I am sure that you can see this change in every field of defence research, development and manufacture.” He added, “We always have to keep in mind that there is no alternative to indigenous technology and indigenous manufacture. We will be truly self-reliant only when India succeeds in becoming a net exporter instead of a net importer of technology,” Rajnath Singh said.

While calling upon the country’s pool of experts to contribute to make India a technological powerhouse, Rajnath Singh said the Government and people fully support their future endeavours in this direction.

Minister said defence organisations are tackling the challenges posed by COVID-19 using state-of-the-art technology. India’s defence forces and Research & Development efforts have contributed significantly in finding solutions to the challenges posed by this invisible enemy.

He added, “DRDO has developed more than 50 products in the last 3-4 months, like bio-suit, sanitiser dispenser, PPE kits, etc through its continuous efforts to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. The indomitable spirit of our defence industry has increased the opportunity for mass production of these high-quality products in record time.”

National Technology Day is celebrated on this day as on the same day in 1998, India successfully conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran. Adding the significance to the day, DRDO has launched surface-to-air Trishul missile.

India’s first indigenous aircraft ‘Hansa-3 was also launched on the same day.