India must not bow to pressure in dealing with terrorism: Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress President and former MP Pratibha Singh has stated that the entire nation stands united with the Central government in any strong action it takes against terrorism.

She emphasized that India must not bow to pressure from any foreign power in dealing with terrorism originating from Pakistan.

In a statement here on Monday, Pratibha Singh urged the Central government to convene a special session of Parliament to brief the nation on the current ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

She supported the demand made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for greater transparency and national awareness on the issue.

Condemning the brutal killing of innocent civilians by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam, she called for complete retaliation and the culprits should not be spared at any cost.

Singh asserted that the perpetrators must be punished without exception and that the country expects a strong and decisive stance from the government.

She also stressed the importance of honouring the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation from terrorism.