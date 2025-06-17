India must enhance disaster preparedness to tackle evolving risks: PM’s Principal Secy

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra on Tuesday emphasized the need for enhanced preparedness and awareness to tackle the increasing uncertainty of disaster occurrences.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and State Disaster Response Force of States and UTs-2025, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mishra highlighted that the nature of disasters is changing, with hazards becoming increasingly interconnected, impacts multiplying, and risks evolving faster than our ability to adapt.

Advertisement

“We must accept this reality and recalibrate our approach to disaster risk management,” he argued.

Advertisement

Mishra identified several key areas that require focus in the days to come, including enhancing preparedness levels of states to tackle increasing uncertainty of disaster occurrences.

Arguing the need for enhancing preparedness levels of states to tackle increasing uncertainty of disaster occurrences, Mishra said that transitioning from relief and response approach to preparedness and mitigation approach by institutionalizing lessons must be learnt from past disasters.

He said there should be a proper utilization of Recovery and Mitigation Funds, as acknowledged by India’s DRR financing model at the Global Platform on DRR held in Geneva.

Mishra also highlighted emerging challenges such as urban flooding, lightning, and drought, which require recalibrated mitigation efforts. “Urban flooding solutions need to keep in mind the local geographical and climatic conditions,” he said.

“Volunteer mobilisation, like involvement of the community through Aapda Mitra, is very important for enhancing the effectiveness of disaster response, ” Mishra said, highlighting the importance of data in disaster management and the potential of ‘My Bharat’ initiative.’

“States should realise the role Jan-Bhagidari can play in saving lives in the aftermath of disasters,” he also said.

The conference among others was attended by over 1000 delegates from State Governments, UTs, Ministries, Departments, Organizations of Central Government, and from SDRFs, Civil Defence, Home Guards, and Fire Services in the States and UTs.